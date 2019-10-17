AAP rebel withdraws resignation from assembly

Chandigarh, Oct 22 (IANS) AAP rebel legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday withdrew his resignation from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Khaira, a former leader of the Opposition, had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls in May as a Punjabi Ekta Party candidate from Bathinda. He floated his regional party in January.

Speculations are rife that may be taken back by the AAP.

Last week, another rebel Baldev Singh, who too had contested the Lok Sabha elections as a Punjabi Ekta Party, was back into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fold.

On April 25, Khaira resigned as the legislator from the Bholath Assembly seat.

Khaira was elected in the February 2017 Assembly elections on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. However, he quit the party in January and floated his regional party.

–IANS

vg/pgh/