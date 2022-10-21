The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received a contribution of more than Rs 38 crore during the year 2021-22.

Contribution report filed by AAP to the Election Commission disclosed that the party received Rs 38,24,38,336 through 2,619 contributions.

Moreover, the contribution report disclosed that the party gave details of all contributions of even less than Rs 20,000 by an individual.

Representation of the People Act says that the treasurer of a political party or any other person authorised by it will prepare a report about the contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 received by the political party from any person or other entities in a financial year.

Aiming for reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, the poll panel has proposed reducing anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000.

The Election Commission recently wrote a letter to the Union Law Ministry recommending various amendments in the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

Currently, political parties have to disclose all donations above Rs 20,000 through their contribution report that is submitted to the EC.

The sources said that the Commission has proposed lowering the threshold limit for cash donations made to political parties from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000.

In case the proposal gets approved, all donations above Rs 2,000 will be part of the contribution report which is submitted to the Commission.

20221021-183203