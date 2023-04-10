INDIA

AAP recognised as national party by EC, Trinamool, NCP, CPI lose their status

NewsWire
0
0

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was on Monday accorded the status of a national party by the Election Commission, even as Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress lost their national party status along with Communist Party of India (CPI).

In an order issued on Monday, the ECI also withdrew the state party status given to late Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Andhra Pradesh, the PDA in Manipur, the PMK in Puducherry, the RSP in West Bengal, and the MPC in Mizoram.

The Commission said that the AAP has been nominated as a national party according to its electoral performance in four states namely Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

The poll panel said that the status of the NCP, the CPI, and the Trinamool as national political parties would be withdrawn.

The BJP, the Congress, the CPI-M, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the National People’s Party (NPP) and the AAP are now the main national parties.

The EC also announced that the NCP and the Trinamool will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

It also granted “recognised state political party” status to the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas in Nagaland, the Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya, and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.

20230410-204205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Classical Language’ status to Marathi: Maha drops 125,000 postcards to Prez

    In 3 months, Twitter’s paid Blue service earns just $11 mn...

    CJI condoles passing away of Justice Shantanagoudar

    PoK bans entry of activist Pashtun leader to arrest pro-India narrative