A day after the Supreme Court gave ruling that nominated members cannot vote in the Delhi Mayor elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday recommended Lt. Governor V. K. Saxena to hold the Mayoral election for MCD on February 22.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent a proposal to the L-G regarding the election to be held on February 22.

“Recommended MCD Mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

“Yesterday, AAP, the people and democracy won in the mayor’s case in the Supreme Court. The conspiracy of L-G and BJP to elect the mayor unconstitutionally ended on Friday. I have now sent a proposal to L-G to hold elections on 22”, said Kejriwal.

The Capital city is yet to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor after three previous meetings held on January 6 and 24 and February 6 were adjourned without holding the exercise, following a ruckus between BJP and AAP councillors.

The last meeting of MCD councillors held on February 6 was adjourned until the next date amid sloganeering and ruckus over the issues of Aldermen voting rights.

