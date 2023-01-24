After the adjournment of the MCD House following ruckus created by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Mayoral election, AAP refused to leave the House till the Mayor is elected.

Speaking from the gallery, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that all the 135 councillors, along with 13 MLAs and three MPs, are sitting in the House, and Delhi should get a Mayor on Tuesday itself.

“BJP doesn’t have the numbers, so why they have adjourned the House? All our councillors, MLAs and MPs are sitting here. If the BJP has the guts, let the election process be conducted smoothly,” he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that video footages are there in the public domain which show that the AAP councillors, MLAs and MPs not reacting to BJP councillors.

“They were harassing our councillors, and now suddenly the House has been adjourned,” Singh said.

“This is an insult to the verdict of two crore people of Delhi,” he added.

“With a total of 135 AAP councillors, 13 MLAs and three MPS, we have 151 votes in the favour of an AAP Mayor. The BJP is clearly loosing the mayoral election and that’s why they have adjourned the House,” Singh said.

