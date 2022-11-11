INDIA

AAP releases first list of 134 candidates for MCD polls

NewsWire
0
0

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the upcoming MCD elections.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will go to the polls on December 4, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 7.

The first list of candidates was finalised at a meeting of the PAC chaired by AAP’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Ninety per cent tickets have been allotted to the grassroots level party workers, AAP said.

The party also claimed that a survey was conducted at the local level before finalising on the list of candidates.

Meanwhile, the party has also released a list of 30 star campaigners which included the names of Kejriwal, Harbhajan Singh, Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Raaj Kumar Anand, Durgesh Pathak, Vishesh Ravi, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, among others.

The list also features Rajendra Pal Gautam, who recently resigned as minister over his presence at a religious conversion event.

20221111-222802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New materials, processes for carbon capture may help in getting clean...

    Kin, friends of 1991 blast victims sore over celebrations on Perarivalan’s...

    Gujarat HC grants protection to couple in live-in relationship

    List of SC cases to be placed before Attorney General first,...