The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the upcoming MCD elections.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will go to the polls on December 4, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 7.

The first list of candidates was finalised at a meeting of the PAC chaired by AAP’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Ninety per cent tickets have been allotted to the grassroots level party workers, AAP said.

The party also claimed that a survey was conducted at the local level before finalising on the list of candidates.

Meanwhile, the party has also released a list of 30 star campaigners which included the names of Kejriwal, Harbhajan Singh, Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Raaj Kumar Anand, Durgesh Pathak, Vishesh Ravi, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, among others.

The list also features Rajendra Pal Gautam, who recently resigned as minister over his presence at a religious conversion event.

