INDIA

AAP releases fourth list of candidates for K’taka polls

NewsWire
0
0

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, taking the total number of nominees announced so far to 168.

Sharing the details, AAP’s media and communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa said that the candidates include 16 farmers, 13 women, 18 lawyers, 10 doctors, 10 engineers, 10 doctorate candidates, 41 masters degree holders, and 82 graduates.

AAP is hoping to spring a surprise in the upcoming Assembly elections and make an entry into the Karnataka legislature.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking up campaign for AAP from Tuesday. He will stay in the state for two days and take out road shows in north Karnataka.

He will also taking part in a farmers’ rally on April 19.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chaddha is also coming down to Bengaluru on Wednesday where he will take part in three road shows.

20230418-173403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi shivers at 2 degrees, fog delays flights at IGI airport

    Democracy natural tendency of India: Modi

    Delhi Shocker: Police collect CDR of victim, her friend and accused...

    Kerala CPI expresses displeasure over Lokayukta ordinance in cabinet meet