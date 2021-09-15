The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming UP Assembly elections.

The AAP has become the first political party to declare its list of candidates.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that some candidates could be changed later if they do not conform to the party’s policies and programmes.

The party has declared candidates for seats in Lucknow, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hardoi, Ghaziabad, Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Bahraich, Bara Banki, Ballia, among others.

Interestingly, in Lucknow alone, two AAP candidates – Rajiv Bakshi and Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi – are former Congress leaders who quit the party last year.

–IANS

