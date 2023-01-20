A$AP Rocky is clearly loving life in the “dad club” as he opened up about his pride of fathering Rihanna’s child.

The rapper, 34, and ‘Umbrella’ songstress, also 34, welcomed their first child in May last year and he gushed how fatherhood has given him a “whole new perspective” on his life and career, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he admitted he “can’t even explain” the feelings he has towards his son. He told the host: “You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.

“Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole another perspective. But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby.”

His words follow sources saying Rihanna is “obsessed” with her baby. An insider told ‘People’ magazine, “Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy”. They added that her partner A$AP Rocky is “very involved as well and (is) a great dad.”

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the couple are understood to have been dating since 2020. They have been keen to keep their tot out of the limelight for the majority of the time and are yet to publicly reveal his name.

However, Rihanna did take to TikTok recently to share an adorable first look at the youngster in a sweet clip. ‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that she uploaded the short video last month to her six million followers on the app. It begins with the child smiling for the camera before the award-winning singer can be heard speaking to him in the background.

RiRi then zoomed in on her baby’s small hands before he slumped back in his car seats and let out a yawn as he stared out of the window.

