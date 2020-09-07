AAP RS MP Sushil Kumar Gupta tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Sushil Kumar Gupta (59), Member of Rajya Sabha from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Gupta took to Twitter to inform about his health status on Monday evening.

Gupta informed that he had undergone rapid antigen test after developing fever on Sunday and the results have returned positive. Later he sent his RT-PCR sample for re-confirmation, which also returned positive.

However, he also informed that his fever has now receded and that he has been advised home isolation as per the government protocol.

Gupta also suggested people who came in his contact recently to undergo Covid-19 test.

Gupta is currently representing the National Capital Territory of Delhi as his constituency in the Rajya Sabha, an office he assumed in January 2018.

–IANS

