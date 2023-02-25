INDIALIFESTYLE

AAP says ‘it’s victory’ as HC puts stay on MCD standing committee re-election

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Saturday claimed “it is a victory for the party” after the Delhi High Court put a stay on the re-election of the six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The re-election was earlier scheduled for February 27.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi and AAP legislator Atishi, reacting to the court’s decision, submitted that the BJP’s desire to have their demand for the result of the election being declared in their favour was ruled out by the court.

Oberoi said that the order of the HC is a personal victory for her and the AAP. She said everyone saw how the BJP councillors in a planned manner staged an attack on her and the AAP councillors.

She termed the incident “shameful for the whole country”.

The Mayor also said she was hopeful that this case is further heard in the High Court, adding “the truth of the matter will be there for everyone to see”.

AAP leader Atishi said that the court order was a victory for the party as the BJP was hoping that the HC would endorse an illegal demand of the party regarding the counting of votes.

“… but the court refused to accept their unconstitutional and illegal demand,” she said.

