After Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he has been summoned by the CBI on Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal compared him with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and termed this as the “second fight for freedom”.

“Prison bars and the threat of noose could never deter the spirit of Bhagat Singh. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are today’s Bhagat Singh,” the Delhi Chief Minister said, retweeting Sisodia’s tweet about the CBI’s summon in the excise policy case.

The CBI has asked Sisodia to be in its headquarters on Monday at 11 a.m. for questioning in the excise policy scam case.

“After 75 years, there has been an education minister who is giving hope to the poor with better education. The prayers of crores of people are with you,” Kejriwal further said in the same tweet.

Meanwhile, while addressing a press briefing, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the probe agency, CBI will arrest the Deputy CM on Monday. “Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI for interrogation tomorrow. I can say this with confidence and responsibility that we are all certain that he will be arrested at the behest of the BJP by the CBI being controlled by their Central Government,” he said.

“CBI has summoned Manish Sisodia tomorrow. This whole conspiracy is premeditated and planned; CBI summon has nothing to do with excise, they will call him to their office and arrest him. CBI-ED have raided 500 locations across the country so far in the case; they haven’t found a single strand of proof,” he alleged.

“The CBI will be arresting Sisodia just to halt the month-long campaigns he has scheduled in Gujarat. But I want to make it clear to the BJP — the AAP stands here in front of you unfazed by your tactics,” the AAP spokesperson further said.

