Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mayor Anoop Gupta for “rampant corruption” in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday sought a CBI inquiry into the multi-crore parking scam “to unearth the involvement of senior BJP leaders and top officials”.

AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, along with party leaders Pardeep Chhabra and Damanpreet Singh, lashed out at Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and BJP leaders for ignoring the irregularities and corruption in the BJP-ruled civic body.

Accusing Purohit of dancing at the tunes of the BJP, Kang asked why he has turned a blind eye towards rampant corruption in the municipal corporation and is patronising BJP leaders in Chandigarh.

Contrary to this, he interfered in the day-to-day affairs of the Punjab government to hamper the progress of the state, he added.

Raising questions over the municipal corporation and police for not disclosing arrest of Sanjay Sharma, Director, Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, for three days in connection with submitting fake bank guarantees of Rs 1.65 crore for running 57 paid parking lots in Chandigarh, Chhabra said something is fishy in this entire case and alleged that the BJP is trying to save their leaders and officials involved in this scam.

He said Chandigarh parking is worth Rs 4-5 crore.

He said it was not the first case of corruption but earlier, firm Arya toll and Selvel Company had cheated the corporation of several millions in collusion with the officials but no action was taken against them as well.

Leader of Opposition in Chandigarh corporation, Damanpreet Singh, said all AAP councillors have also submitted a memorandum to the Mayor to seek a special house session for a thorough discussion on the issue of corruption.

He said the municipal corporation is mired in controversy of corruption and fraud is committed by the paid parking contractors, while there is audio of water meter readers claiming giving bribes to SDEs and JEs, fake issue of employment letters, irregularities by Lions Company and complaints against the outsourcing contractors, etc.

Demanding that the government should initiate action against erring officials at once, he also said that it should be ensured that at least one house meeting with full agenda items is held properly every month as per the Act, and a meeting is required to be called in March, without fail.

20230314-185008