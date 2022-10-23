INDIA

AAP seeks Iqbal Singh Lalpura’s removal as minorities panel chief

Lashing out at the BJP for making political appointments to constitutional bodies, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday sought the removal of Iqbal Singh Lalpura as Chairman of the National Minorities Commission for allegedly violating Central Civil Services Conduct Rules.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said he has written to the Union Home Minister and Central Vigilance Commission demanding strict action against Lalpura and his immediate removal from the post.

“National Minorities Commission Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura also holds membership of BJP Parliamentary Board; this is a gross violation of Central Civil Services Conduct Rules. He is also a member of the BJP’s Central Election Committee along with being part of BJP’s topmost political body, Parliamentary Board. Central Civil Services Conduct Rules bars a public servant from holding membership of any political body; he should be immediately removed from Constitutional post. The Aam Aadmi Party has complained to Home Minister Amit Shah and Central Vigilance Commission demanding his removal from Constitutional post,” he said.

Bhardwaj said that Lalpura heads a prominent constitutional body, which is autonomous and receives all types of complaints, including several complex matters. Due to this, its chief should be a neutral person, completely detached from party politics.

“Yesterday (on Saturday), I wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh Patel to register my complaint against him. He has grossly violated the Central Civil Services Conduct Rules 1964. I have demanded that strict action should be taken against him and he should be removed from his post with immediate effect”.

Earlier on the day, AAP leader Atishi also wrote to Union Tourism Minister demanding removal of BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra from ITDC Chairman’s post for allegedly violating CCS Conduct Rules and misusing the post for party work.

Atishi, in the letter, has claimed that Patra’s appointment was made by Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which, in an unprecedented move to allegedly accommodate Patra, had approved the proposals of the Ministry of Tourism of splitting the post of Chairman and Managing Director, ITDC into the posts of Chairman and Managing Director.

