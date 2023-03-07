Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday sought the removal of Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena over the 2002 Sabarmati Ashram assault case and also accused him of misleading the judiciary.

“The nature of the case against V.K. Saxena is a serious one as he is charged with inciting violence and rioting at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, a place that is synonymous with Mahatma Gandhi, an icon of peaceful protest and non-violence,” he alleged.

Singh said that the court had asked Saxena to appear before it on March 9 to present his side of the case. However, in response, he wrote a letter to the court stating that his position and responsibilities are greater than those of Governors and other LGs and therefore, he should be exempted from appearing in court, Singh said.

He also said that he has appealed to the President to take note of this matter and direct the LG to take part in the proceedings of the court in this case.

Singh said that a few days ago, the LG had refused to appoint Mukesh Goyal as the Presiding Officer of the MCD saying that an FIR is registered against him. Since there are many cases registered against Saxena, how can he continue to be the Lt Governor of Delhi, he asked.

20230307-220003