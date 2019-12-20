AAP seeks report card on BJP-controlled MCD’s performance

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday upped the ante on BJP’s criticism of its government’s five-year performance report, by citing its bad governance in the capital’s civic bodies.

As the Delhi BJP, in its response to the AAP’s report on top 10 developments during its rule, said the rule of AAP government was made of “lies and betrayal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urged the people not to waste their precious vote on the BJP, otherwise it will make Delhi “a mirror image of MCD” (Municipal Corporation of Delhi).

Over the years, the AAP has alleged that corruption is unparalleled in BJP-controlled MCD.

Sisodia challenged the BJP to come out with a report card of its achievement in MCD during its over-decade-long control on the municipality. “We made a report card on the work done by our government in past five years and placed it before the people of the city,” he said in a series of tweets, contending that the Delhi BJP has no face or issue in the upcoming Delhi polls.

“Look at the condition of BJP controlled MCD schools and Arvind Kejriwal government controlled schools. In five years, we have drastically improved government schools, but the BJP in its 12 year control over the MCD could not keep schools under it in order,” he said.

Raising the issue of sealing of shops in Delhi, he asked why the BJP failed to stop it. “Why are the MCD schools in such poor condition? What work was done in 12 years in dispensary and hospitals? Why the MCD did not stop extortion from street vendors in Delhi? Why BJP councillors are extorting money from people who build their houses?” he asked.

The Delhi BJP Saturday released a “charge sheet” against the Arvind Kejriwal government, alleging the AAP “misguided and befooled” people during its rule and “failed” to fulfil the promises made in the 2015 assembly election.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders also accused the AAP of “fanning the fire” in the string of violent protests against the amended citizenship law in Delhi.

