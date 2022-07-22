The president of Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Prithvi Reddy on Friday said the party has decided to contest elections in all wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

“As a part of the ‘One Chance to Kejriwal’ campaign, a Candidate Search Committee has been formed. Through this, we invite the common people, youth, women, advocates and people from different walks of life to fight and win elections,” Reddy said.

He further said that AAP invites all Bengaluru residents who wish to contest in the upcoming elections to contact members of the “Candidate Search Committee”.

“We will soon be celebrating 75 years of independence. However, it is unfortunate that now the democracy in our country has been reduced to ‘of a group of exclusive people, by a group of exclusive people and for a group of exclusive people’,” he said.

“Delhi’s honest governance has set a model for the rest of the country and now, Punjab has also created a corruption free governance. Why can this not be implemented in Bengaluru?

“People should come forward for Bengaluru. One step forward by the people will increase our strength. We all can together save Bengaluru,” Reddy said.

He further said that over the past few years, the AAP in Karnataka has been the sole opposition in the state and has been the only party that has raised voice against “corruption, injustice and mis-governance of the BJP government”.

“Today, the AAP has its presence across the city and has been actively helping people with their problems and drawing everyone’s attention to the problems in the city.

“Traditional parties have been doing politics all these days with money power and muscle power, and are focused on family politics,” he added.

