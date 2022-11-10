INDIA

AAP sets up ‘MCD War-Room’ to monitor election preparations

NewsWire
0
0

Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday set up ‘MCD War-Room’ to monitor its election preparations. It will work to manage all events and AAP’s public meeting programme ‘Jansamvads’.

While inagurating the war room, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “The war room will monitor the events of all star campaigners. A central team of lawyers is being formed to ensure successful nomination on all 250 seats, one lawyer is being appointed in each assembly. Aam Aadmi Party will contest MCD elections keeping in mind all its 10 focal points.”

“The War Room is being launched to intensify the preparations of the party for the upcoming MCD elections. We will be using this War Room to monitor 10 different activities related to the MCD. It will look into the issues of scheduling, preparing the list of speakers at these events and sending out invitations to the local residents,” he said.

The team at the War Room will deal with the election commission and will be engaged in getting the required permissions for all the events of the party. There will be another team engaged in the planning and all the other necessary requirements of the star campaigners for the party.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also launch ‘Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee’ on Friday. Under the campaign, he will announce 10 guarantees for the public.

20221110-204006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korea says China’s opposition to Yoon’s attendance at NATO summit ‘lack...

    HC asks Delhi govt to address ‘pathetic’ condition of detention centre

    No end in sight to tug-of-war between Jharkhand Guv, Soren govt

    No let-up in TRS protests over paddy procurement