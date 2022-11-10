Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday set up ‘MCD War-Room’ to monitor its election preparations. It will work to manage all events and AAP’s public meeting programme ‘Jansamvads’.

While inagurating the war room, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “The war room will monitor the events of all star campaigners. A central team of lawyers is being formed to ensure successful nomination on all 250 seats, one lawyer is being appointed in each assembly. Aam Aadmi Party will contest MCD elections keeping in mind all its 10 focal points.”

“The War Room is being launched to intensify the preparations of the party for the upcoming MCD elections. We will be using this War Room to monitor 10 different activities related to the MCD. It will look into the issues of scheduling, preparing the list of speakers at these events and sending out invitations to the local residents,” he said.

The team at the War Room will deal with the election commission and will be engaged in getting the required permissions for all the events of the party. There will be another team engaged in the planning and all the other necessary requirements of the star campaigners for the party.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also launch ‘Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee’ on Friday. Under the campaign, he will announce 10 guarantees for the public.

