With the Central government brought an ordinance to negate the Supreme Court judgment placing “services” under the control of the state government in the national capital, the ruling AAP slammed the move, and termed BJP “murderer of democracy”.

Slamming the Central government, AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The Centre has perpetrated fraud and treachery with the Constituion of the country and the Supreme Court order.

Minister Aatishi Marlena termed BJP “the murderer of the Constitution”.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, “BJP is the murderer of the Constitution. The Ordinance brought by the Central government is contempt of the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court. The Modi government has brought this ordinance due to the fear of giving power to the Kejriwal government.

“Arvind Kejriwal must have been elected by the people of Delhi, given more than 90 per cent seats, but he will not run Delhi, Centre will run the Delhi government.”

Congress leader and noted lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi also took a jibe at the government saying it is the act of a bad, poor and graceless loser.

In a tweet, Singhvi, who had represented the Delhi government in the Supreme Court, said: “The new ordinance re NCT will have to be closely examined. But clearly, it is the act of a bad, poor and graceless loser. Doubtful if ctal principles can be diluted by ordinances or acts. Greater doubt whether parliament as a whole will at all approve it”.

The Central government has brought an ordinance to set up a permanent authority known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority whose chairperson will be the Delhi Chief Minister along with the Chief Secretary, and the Principal Secretary, Home, to make recommendations to the Delhi LG regarding matters concerning transfers, postings, vigilance and other incidental matters. However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the LG shall be final, it provides.

