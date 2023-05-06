Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Congress candidate in Sir CV Raman Nagar seat in Bengaluru has threatened harmony between Kannada and Tamil speaking people by his statement.

At a press conference held at the AAP media centre, party working president and Sir CV Raman Nagar Assembly Constituency candidate Mohan Dasari slammed Congress’ candidate from the same constituency, Anand Kumar’s contentious statement.

“Anand Kumar has stated that he is a Tamilian and people should vote for him. He also claimed that no Tamilian has entered the assembly and appealed to people to help him win. Asking for vote in this manner is unconstitutional and an act that threatens linguistic fraternity,” Dasari stated.

Mohan Dasari said, “If Anand Kumar has the courage, he should talk about schools, hospitals, roads and sewers work done so far in Murphy Town Ward. Instead, he has stooped down to this kind of trivial language politics which only indicates he has fear of losing the elections.”

Mohan Dasari stated that Anand Kumar’s Tamil language campaign attitude is really disgusting.

