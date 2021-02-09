The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for its decision to charge Rs 5 per head for use of public toilets in the city.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, who is also in-charge of MCD bypolls, slammed the BJP calling it an “anti-poor party”.

Pathak added, “It will increase open defecation in the city again because poor people cannot access free toilets in south Delhi after this decision.”

The MCD bypolls in five municipal wards (three in East MCD and two in North MCD), are scheduled on February 28. The AAP has sharpened its attack on the city’s municipal bodies ruled by the BJP.

The BJP-ruled SDMC on Monday decided to charge Rs 5 per person for use of public toilets in its jurisdiction.

