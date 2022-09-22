All 92 legislators of Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held a ‘shanti march’ from the Assembly to the Raj Bhavan here to protest cancellation of the special Assembly session summoned to bring a confidence motion.

Holding banners with slogans “Killer of Democracy”, “Congress-BJP Killing Democracy” and “Stop Operation Lotus”, MLAs and workers raised slogans against the opposition parties, alleging they were trying to halt the progress of the government by working clandestinely against the AAP in Punjab.

The MLAs dubbed the Governor’s decision of withdrawing his earlier order calling the special session as a “mockery of democracy”.

They said the Opposition parties, including the Congress, the BJP and SAD were working together to weaken democracy as they are “baffled by the extraordinary functioning of the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann”. “But their nefarious agenda will be thwarted by the dedicated soldiers of AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal,” a leader said.

They accused the Congress of being a “B-team” of the BJP and working deceitfully for the saffron party. They accused the Governor of cancelling the Assembly session at the behest of the BJP and the Opposition leaders of dancing on the tunes of the BJP to safeguard their positions amid threats of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate raids.

They said the AAP government will summon a special Assembly session on September 27 to discuss various issues pertaining to the state.

The government will also approach the Supreme Court against the “arbitrary and anti-democratic decision” of the Governor to cancel the permission without taking consent of the council of ministers, as per the law.

20220922-181804