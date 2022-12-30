INDIA

AAP stages protest outside BJP MLA Abhay Verma’s house

Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday staged a protest outside BJP MLA Abhay Verma’s house at Laxmi Nagar in Delhi for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker.

The protest was organised a day after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi registered a complaint with Delhi Police against ‘unidentified goons having close association’ with Verma for allegedly assaulting the sanitation worker in east Delhi.

A large number of party workers, MLAs participated in protest outside Abhay Verma’s house and raised slogans against him and the BJP. The protest was led by AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who alleged that Verma thrashed a sanitation worker as he belongs to Dalit community.

“BJP is venting its anger on Safai Karamcharis of Delhi because of its huge defeat in MCD at the hands of AAP. Yesterday we released a video in which Abhay Verma is not only seen beating up a Dalit worker but also abusing him. If there is any morality left in the BJP, then such goons should be immediately expelled from the party and a case should be filed against him,” said Kuldeep Kumar.

He demanded that a case should be registered against Abhay Verma and he should be sent to jail.

“The people of Delhi have defeated the BJP in the MCD because of the actions of these leaders who behave like goons. The people threw the BJP out of the MCD because of their 15-year misrule where they troubled the people of Delhi and the safai karamcharis,” he claimed.

