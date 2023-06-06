The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat faced a significant setback on Tuesday as its leader Uday Singh Chauhan, who had contested the elections from the Balasinor constituency in Mahisagar district, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chauhan’s move to join the ruling party is seen as a blow to the AAP’s prospects in the state. The formal induction took place at the party’s state office, Kamalam in Gandhinagar, in the presence of CR Paatil, the state president of the BJP.

Chauhan’s decision to switch sides comes after several AAP councillors in Surat had also defected to the BJP, weakening the AAP’s presence in the region. Welcoming Chauhan to the BJP, CR Paatil presented him with a traditional topi (cap) and a saffron-coloured scarf, symbolising his new association with the party. Supporters of Chauhan, who accompanied him, also joined the BJP, boosting the party’s ranks in the area. Prominent leaders, including Gordhan Zadafia, deputy state president of the BJP, were present during the induction.

Explaining his reasons for joining the BJP, Chauhan cited the development-oriented politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He emphasised that his alignment with the party’s ideology predates his membership and clarified that his departure from the AAP was due to personal reasons.

Chauhan pledged his dedication to working towards securing a resounding victory for the Panchmahal Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections.

Chauhan had contested the 2022 assembly elections from Balasinor on an AAP ticket but faced defeat at the hands of the BJP candidate. Securing the third position, Chauhan received 39,569 votes, accounting for 28.22% of the total votes cast. In October 2022, he parted ways with the Congress and joined the AAP. However, circumstances have now led him to leave the AAP and align with the BJP. The Balasinor constituency encompasses parts of the Mahisagar and Kheda districts.

20230606-170202