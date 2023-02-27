INDIA

AAP supporters protest in Patna over Sisodia arrest

NewsWire
0
0

In wake of the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Monday protested against the BJP outside its office here.

The AAP supporters gathered outside the BJP office at Veerchand Patel Path here and shouted slogans “Bhajpa Bhagao Desh Bachao” while demanding the immediate release of Sisodia. They have claimed that the democracy of the country is under serious threat due to the BJP.

They were involved in a scuffle with the police present there in large numbers. Senior police officers reached the spot and managed to convince them to move away from the BJP office, where security has been beefed up.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia on Sunday night after 8 hours of questioning in New Delhi over allegations that the Delhi excise policy had left to a loss of revenue for the Delhi government.

20230227-202803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-judge’s pension cannot be deducted from ombudsman’s salary: Kerala HC

    India to lead demand for oil till 2045, says OPEC report

    Modi & his ministers meet twice in 4 day ahead of...

    Trade unions threaten to boycott pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman