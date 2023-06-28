The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that it will support the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) but these set of laws should be implemented only after wider consultations.

Talking to IANS, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said that since Article 44 of the Constitution advocates for UCC, they believe it should be implemented.

“In principle, we support the UCC. Article 44 also supports it. However, since it is connected to all religions, it should be implemented only after wider consultation,” Pathak said.

Asked whether they will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the Congress , he said that it depends on the attitude of the grand-old party.

Pathak said that the current situation suggests that all opposition parties should come together and fight against the Modi Government, but it depends on the Congress.

“We will firmly contest the election but alliances depend on the attitude of Congress. Kejriwal met a number of opposition parties, and all of them supported him. However, the Congress didn’t clarify their stance,” he said.

Pathak mentioned that a meeting was convened, and leaders from Haryana also attended it. We will soon launch a massive campaign for the 2024 elections.

