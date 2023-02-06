After the Delhi Municipal House was adjourned for the third time on Monday without electing a mayor, AAP leader Atishi said the party will move the Supreme Court and seek the conduct of the polls within a week to ten days under its supervision.

After the House was adjourned, Atishi, while addressing a press briefing, said, “The Aam Aadmi Party is going to the Supreme Court today. We will appeal to the apex court that the MCD elections should be held within one week to ten days under their supervision. Satya Sharma arbitrarily adjourned the House indefinitely.”

She said, “We will also challenge the BJP’s decision to give the voting rights to the aldermen.

“Last time we withdrew our petition against the BJP because by then the dates for mayor polls were approved and the voting rights of aldermen were also not clear whether the nominated members will vote or not, but today it is clear, they have illegally given the Voting rights to aldermen. We will move to the Supreme court and challenge the BJP’s decision,” she said.

She alleged, “It was their pre-planning to stall the mayoral election as many of their MPs were not present in the House. Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans were not present in the House, that’s why they did not allow the election to take place,” she claimed.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “The nation has again witnessed how the BJP did not allow elections to be held by strangulating democracy, constitution and DMC Act.

“The Presiding Officer, who has the right to conduct the election of Mayor only, said that the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously and aldermen will also vote. This is a complete violation of the constitution. Now this whole matter will go before the court, we hope that we will get justice from there,” Singh added while addressing the media.

