INDIA

AAP to attend Opposition meet in Bengaluru

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that it has decided to participate in the opposition parties meeting which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru.

The AAP took this decision in its Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting which was held on Sunday. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting through the video conference.

AAP decision came hours after Congress announced that they will oppose the Central government ordinance.

The party sources said that their top leaders would travel to Bengaluru to attend the meeting of opposition parties.

“Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Sanjay Singh will be going to Bengaluru tomorrow evening (July 17),” he said.

Earlier, the AAP had said that they would only attend the Bangalore opposition meet once the Congress party clarifies its stance on the Central government ordinance.

The second meeting of the opposition parties will take place on July 17-18 in Bangalore, two days ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon session, which begins on July 20.

