AAP to contest polls in all 230 assembly seats in MP: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Kejriwal made this announcement while addressing a large gathering of AAP workers in Bhopal. Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was on their maiden visit ahead of the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh due later this year.

While addressing the gathering of party workers and people who came from different parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially from tribal areas, Kejriwal tried to convince them highlighting his ‘Delhi model’ freebies.

He promised that the people of Madhya Pradesh too will find better government schools for their children, health infrastructures will be developed in Delhi’s model and also cheaper electricity, if AAP forms government.

Meanwhile, he also claimed that winning of Singrauli mayoral seat was just a trailer, and the AAP will show a real picture after winning assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

“People of Madhya Pradesh want to say goodby to ‘mama’ (CM Shivraj) and they had done it in 2018, but the Congress MLAs were sold and BJP was back into power again. It means, even if you vote to Congress, the BJP will form the government. It is only AAP which can change this corrupt political system of Madhya Pradesh,” Kejriwal added.

Notably, two months back Kejriwal had dissolved the entire team of Madhya Pradesh and fresh appointments were made.

The AAP claimed to give a big setback to both the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh in upcoming assembly elections, reiterating that people want change here.

20230314-205005

