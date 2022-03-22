INDIA

AAP to contest UP civic polls due later this year

By NewsWire
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will now contest the forthcoming civic polls in Uttar Pradesh that are due later this year.

The party is also gearing up to make changes in the organisational structure.

AAP state in charge Sanjay Singh has asked party workers to start preparing for the forthcoming UP civic polls.

Singh stressed on expanding the party’s reach across the state.

He told reporters that AAP had emerged as an alternate to other national parties and the party would continue to make efforts to establish itself in UP too.

Recently, AAP stormed to power in Punjab, stunning all mainline political parties there. In Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, however, all its candidates lost their deposits.

