Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the senior party leaders to review the preparations for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the party will launch ‘Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee’ campaign for MCD elections on Thursday.

“Arvind Kejriwal will launch AAP’s highly successful ‘Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee’ campaign for MCD elections tomorrow. The people of Delhi are actively seeking such a government in MCD that can rid them of BJP’s maladministration, corruption, garbage mountains and mismanagement,” Sisodia said after the meeting.

Talking to the mediapersons, Sisodia said: “A meeting of the AAP senior leadership was held to discuss the ‘disastrous’ 15 year long rule of BJP in the MCD. We discussed how the BJP has completely wrecked the MCD from inside, putting Delhi at risk. Today, there’s garbage piled up on every nook and corner of Delhi.”

“We discussed in detail what the party plans to do for the common man of Delhi through the MCD. How we can help the traders, the youth and the elderly of Delhi,” the Deputy CM said.

On the question of tickets being given to candidates, he said that there is an internal survey is being conducted to finalise the candidature.

“We are getting lots of applications seeking candidature in MCD elections. We’re conducting surveys to assess every application. All the applications are being dealt with in a very professional manner after which the list of candidates will be announced,” he said.

