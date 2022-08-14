INDIA

AAP to launch ‘Tiranga Sankalp Yatra’ in UP from today

NewsWire
0
0

The Aam Aadmi Party will embark on its ‘Tiranga Sankalp Yatras’ across Uttar Pradesh from Sunday.

These yatras will be in addition to the weekly ‘Tiranga shakha’ meetings which the party has been organising over the past few weeks where members carry out cleaning of rivers and water bodies.

Party MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh said that keeping rivers clean was every citizen’s responsibility. He himself had been visiting the Hindon river in Ghaziabad every Sunday to participate in river cleaning.

“During the ‘Tiranga yatra’ on Sunday, we will make a pledge under the Tricolour to make India free of corruption, increase employment, double income of farmers and ensure security of women and girls. The aim of organising the yatra was to encourage unity, brotherhood and development,” he said.

Singh also questioned the BJP’s model of development and said that the democratic fibre of the country was being weakened in the BJP rule and the weak were becoming weaker.

20220814-090003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sites in India, Nepal awarded for doubling tiger population

    Punjab DIG internal security warned about possible terror strike

    Semi-nude photos of men in MP police station go viral

    Supply 72,000 tonne of coal per day to TN: Stalin urges...