The Aam Aadmi Party will embark on its ‘Tiranga Sankalp Yatras’ across Uttar Pradesh from Sunday.

These yatras will be in addition to the weekly ‘Tiranga shakha’ meetings which the party has been organising over the past few weeks where members carry out cleaning of rivers and water bodies.

Party MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh said that keeping rivers clean was every citizen’s responsibility. He himself had been visiting the Hindon river in Ghaziabad every Sunday to participate in river cleaning.

“During the ‘Tiranga yatra’ on Sunday, we will make a pledge under the Tricolour to make India free of corruption, increase employment, double income of farmers and ensure security of women and girls. The aim of organising the yatra was to encourage unity, brotherhood and development,” he said.

Singh also questioned the BJP’s model of development and said that the democratic fibre of the country was being weakened in the BJP rule and the weak were becoming weaker.

