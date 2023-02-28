Launching a scathing attack on the AAP, the BJP on Tuesday said under the scrapped excise policy, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tripled number of liquor shops and reduced dry days.

Addressing a joint press conference, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said: “The party which claimed that it would bring in a new politics, did not even hesitate to open liquor shops near schools and residential areas. Thousands of lives were ruined due to alcohol.”

“You would not have seen any such example where a government is providing a liquor bottle free of cost on purchase of one bottle,” he added.

Sisodia is in CBI custody in connection with the liquor policy case.

