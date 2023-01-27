INDIALIFESTYLE

AAP urges EC to curb ‘allurements’ by politicians in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has submitted a complaint to the State Election Commission of Karnataka, seeking “severe punishment” against political parties that are enticing voters with incentives such as cookers, sarees, bangles, and silver Ganesha idols.

“It is challenging to identify when and where corrupt politicians distribute items such as cookers and sarees to voters,” AAP’s Karnataka unit working president Mohan Dasari said while addressing the media on Friday.

“Our honest volunteers were able to investigate and uncover such instances. Despite the difficulties, we were able to convince voters to return the items and bring them to light. It’s concerning that politicians are giving away items like silver Ganesha idols, leading to questions about the fairness of the election. The Election Commission needs to take immediate action against these practices,” he added.

“The BJP, Congress, and the JD-S are undermining the principles of democracy by offering gifts to voters,” Dasari said.

Stating that voters should make their decisions based on the background, ideology, accomplishments, and promises of politicians, not by the gifts they receive, the AAP leader said: “These politicians are using the tax money of the public, which they have looted during their tenure, to bribe voters. The public should not be swayed by such tactics and instead vote for honesty and integrity.”

“Politicians are taking advantage of the fact that the model code of conduct is only enforced once the election process begins. They are offering bribes even before the code of conduct is in place.

“To ensure a fair election, the Election Commission should take action to stop these bribes before the model code of conduct comes into effect. There should be an investigation to reveal the source of the funds used to make these lavish offers,” he added.

20230127-204602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lalit Modi’s old tweet asking Sushmita to reply to his SMS...

    Ulama Council announces support to BSP in Azamgarh LS bypoll

    ITBP retrieve two bodies of trekkers from 18,000 ft in Himachal

    Acute food crisis affected 193 mn people in 2021: Report