The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its supplementary chargesheet filed in connection with the excise policy case has claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘close aide’ Vijay Nair received Rs 100 crore as kickback, and part of it was used in campaign during the Assembly elections in Goa held last year.

The ED claimed in its supplementary chargesheet that Vijay Nair, on behalf of AAP leaders, received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the ‘south group’, whose prominent persons included Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K. Kavitha.

The ‘south group’ was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Buchi Babu. Boinpally facilitated the transfer of Rs 100 crore kickback in connivance and conspiracy with Nair and his associate Dinesh Arora.

“Investigation of the trail of this kickback so far has revealed that part of these funds were used in the election campaign of the AAP for the Goa Assembly elections. Cash payments to the tune of Rs 70 lakh were made to the volunteers who were part of the survey teams. Vijay Nair himself has told certain persons involved in campaign related work to receive the payments in cash.

“Advertisment/hoarding related works were ordered to raise only part of the claims in the bill, while the remaining was received in cash. These part cash payments were managed through hawala channels. Teams led by Vijay Nair directed certain firms to even issue bogus invoices. These kickbacks were paid in advance to the AAP leaders through Nair,” read the chargesheet.

This is the second supplementary chargesheet in the excise policy case.

