INDIA

AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal becomes Delhi’s Deputy Mayor

Aam Aadmi Party councillor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal was on Wednesday elected as Delhi’s Deputy Mayor, soon after his party’s Shelly Oberoi was elected the Mayor after three adjourned meetings of the house.

In the deputy mayor’s polls, the AAP candidate secured total 147 votes, while Bhartiya Janata Party’s candidate Kamal Bagri got only 116 votes. Two votes were found invalid.

BJP MP from east Delhi Gautam Gambhir was not available to cast the vote for deputy mayor polls.

Previous three meetings held on January 6 and 24 and February 6 were adjourned without holding the exercise, following a ruckus between BJP and AAP councillors.

The meeting of the MCD House held on February 6 was adjourned amid sloganeering and ruckus over the issues of Aldermen’s voting rights.

20230222-165403

