INDIA

AAP’s Gujarat candidate kidnapped by BJP: Sisodia

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that BJP has kidnapped Kanchan Jariwala — their candidates from Surat (East).

“The BJP is losing badly in this Assembly election in Gujarat and so is fuming. It has kidnapped Aam Aadmi Party’s Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala”, alleged Sisodia while addressing medipersons.

Sisodia said that Jariwala was last seen at the RO office on Tuesday. They (BJP) tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressured to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on the election commission also, he said.

“Kanchan and his family have been missing since yesterday. He went to the office to get his nomination paper scrutinised. As soon as he came out after the scrutiny, BJP goons took him away from there. Since then his whereabouts are not known”, Deputy CM claimed.

Terming it “dangerous” for democracy, he said that the Election Commission is known for conducting fair elections. If a candidate has been kidnapped, how the fair election will be held”, he asked.

“This is not that the AAP candidate has been kidnapped but the democracy has been hijacked”, he said.

“I am Going to the Central Election Commission right now. In Gujarat, BJP got AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala kidnapped from Surat East on the basis of goons and then got the nomination withdrawn on the basis of police. In such a situation, what is the point of the election then?” he said in a tweet.

20221116-132804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No quarantine for Covishield vaccinated Indians travelling to UK from Oct...

    Sports diplomats have major role in forging India-US ties: US Consul...

    Odisha crime branch to probe DRDO espionage case

    Doctor Strange helped Kevin Feige to expand Marvel Cinematic Universe