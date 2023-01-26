INDIA

AAP’s Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi approaches SC, demands timely polls

Angered by the frequent adjournments of the MCD House and the delay in Mayoral election, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, demanding timely election for the top post of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Mayoral election was first scheduled for January 6, but the House was adjourned following scuffle betwee the councillors of BJP and AAP. Then a session was convened on January 24 to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and members of the standing committee.

However, after all the 250 newly-elected MCD councillors and 10 nominated members (Aldermen) took their oath, the House was again adjourned until the next date after a ruckus created by the councillors of AAP and BJP.

In both the sessions, the House was adjourned indefinitely due to the uproar, as Delhi continues to wait for its new Mayor.

The results of the MCD elections were declared on December 7, wherein out of the 250 seats, AAP got majority by winning 134 seats, followed by BJP (104), Congress (nine) and Independent councillors (three).

