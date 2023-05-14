INDIA

AAP’s MP-elect Rinku calls on Kejriwal, discuss development plans

NewsWire
0
0

AAP’s newly-elected MP Sushil Kumar Rinku on Sunday called on the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here to discuss development plans to serve the people of Punjab.

Accompanying Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rinku arrived at Kejriwal’s residence in the morning. Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Ashok Mittal were also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Rinku expressed gratitude by saying “it was under Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance that we were able to win the bypoll in Jalandhar”.

He also talked about the role of Mann and credited the people-centric development work in Punjab over the past year for their success in Jalandhar.

The MP-elect highlighted that his constituency is undergoing construction of flyovers and roads that need to be expedited.

He also mentioned how progress of Adampur airport had abruptly stopped, saying he would prioritise addressing these issues in the Lok Sabha.

Rinku, 47, acknowledged that his term as a Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar is only 11 months but emphasised that the AAP’s vision for the constituency extends beyond just this current term.

“Although I have been elected for a short period, AAP’s roadmap for the constituency will be both for my current term and the longer term. We are going to work while keeping the next five years in mind,” he added.

His win is particularly significant as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 92 seats in Punjab last year, forming the government with a tremendous support.

20230514-172405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghan refugee cleric shot dead in Nashik

    Serial offender with Rs 5L bounty held in Gurugram

    11 MPs awarded for work on child rights

    Delhi court issues arrest warrant against ex-Indian women’s football coach in...