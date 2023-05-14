AAP’s newly-elected MP Sushil Kumar Rinku on Sunday called on the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here to discuss development plans to serve the people of Punjab.

Accompanying Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rinku arrived at Kejriwal’s residence in the morning. Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Ashok Mittal were also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Rinku expressed gratitude by saying “it was under Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance that we were able to win the bypoll in Jalandhar”.

He also talked about the role of Mann and credited the people-centric development work in Punjab over the past year for their success in Jalandhar.

The MP-elect highlighted that his constituency is undergoing construction of flyovers and roads that need to be expedited.

He also mentioned how progress of Adampur airport had abruptly stopped, saying he would prioritise addressing these issues in the Lok Sabha.

Rinku, 47, acknowledged that his term as a Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar is only 11 months but emphasised that the AAP’s vision for the constituency extends beyond just this current term.

“Although I have been elected for a short period, AAP’s roadmap for the constituency will be both for my current term and the longer term. We are going to work while keeping the next five years in mind,” he added.

His win is particularly significant as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 92 seats in Punjab last year, forming the government with a tremendous support.

20230514-172405