INDIA

AAP’s National Council meets to discuss expansion plan

NewsWire
0
0

After the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the civic body polls in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has called the meeting of its National Council on Sunday to discuss the expansion plan here.

All elected representatives of the AAP and its key office-bearers from various states will discuss the party’s expansion plan. The Meeting will be chaired by national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

All AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are expected to discuss the plan.

The meeting holds significance as the party for the first time in Gujarat Assembly election won five seats and have fulfilled the criteria of becoming the national party. The party members will discuss the strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls due to be held in various states next year.

Apart from the expansion strategy, the meeting also gains importance in the light of the Lok Sabha election, which is scheduled to be held in 2024, said a party source.

According to the source, the party is also expected to discuss the inflation, unemployment and India-China recent face off and may pass the resolution on them. The day-long meeting will also discuss the party’s performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

However, ahead of the National Council meeting, CM Kejriwal chaired the party’s Executive Council meeting. The party has a total of 32 members in the Executive Council.

20221218-120203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China’s new cold resistant clothing and equipment for troops on India...

    Two die, 5 seriously injured in Bengaluru apartment complex fire

    HC notice to Gujarat govt on plea challenging new anti-conversion law

    UP women cops on ‘Mission Shakti’ duty