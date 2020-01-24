AAP’s new slogan talks about future

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) As the election date nears, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has changed its campaign slogan again, this time predicting future.

The latest slogan ‘Ache honge paanch saal, Delhi me to Kejriwal’ (The coming five years will be good, Kejriwal will be in Delhi) can be found across the city on banners.

The new slogan is a shift from past to future. The change is a shift from focus on the five-year work to the next five years, if AAP comes to power.

The party has launched a slogan in December ‘Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal’. Later, earlier this month, it also released a song based on the slogan.

While the party has not made any official statement over the change in slogan, the posters can be seen at major prominent locations.

