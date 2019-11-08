AAP’s poll expenditure jumps to Rs 4 cr in 2018-19

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The election expenditure of the Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party was over Rs 4 crore in 2018-2019, up from being about Rs 33 lakh in the previous financial year, the party informed the Election Commission.

The party in its audited annual financial statement for the year 2018-19, submission to the EC last month and made public on Friday, said that its Election Expenditure, which was only Rs 33,21,737 in 2017-18, increased to Rs 4,30,55,645 in 2018-19.

While there were no major elections in 2017-18, the party contested three Assembly polls in December 2018 and also the Lok Sabha in 2019.

The total expenditure of AAP went up to Rs 16,11,67,935 in 2018-19, up from previous year’s expenditure of Rs 10,53,00,768.

The income of the AAP has also increased from the previous financial year. While the AAP’s income was Rs 10,70,39,041 in 2017-18, it increased to Rs 19,31,40,085 in 2018-19.

The AAP said it received Rs 19,17,84,485 through ‘Donation and Contribution’ in 2018-19, up from Rs 10,61,65,503 in 2017-18.

The tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi will end in February 2020.

–IANS

nks/rs