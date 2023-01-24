INDIA

AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj questions paramilitary troops’ deployment inside House

NewsWire
0
0

After proceedings to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor began at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj raised the question of the deployment of security personnel inside the House.

“Paramilitary forces are being allowed to enter inside the House with sticks in their hands. Does BJP want to take over the MCD by force intimidation?” he queried in a Twitter post.

“I have been elected to the Delhi Assembly three times, but have not seen ever such massive deployment of paramilitary forces inside the House with sticks in their hands, helmets and shields. It is for the first time that such deployment are being allowed inside the house,” he said.

Bhardwaj further said that they have the permission to be deployed outside the House.

“If BJP has the mandate, why they are taking help of security personnel?” he asked.

“Does the BJP want to get over the MCD with the help of security forces? I want to say this to all the MPs of the country that if you all don’t come to oppose this today, there may be chances that forces could be deployed in Parliament too,” the AAP leader said.

However, BJP mayoral candidate Rekha Gupta said the forces were deployed because of the bad behaviour of AAP councillors in the last meeting when they attacked their saffron party counterparts.

The forces have been deployed to avoid any such unfortunate incidents, she added.

20230124-133803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Take multi-pronged measures throughout year to tackle air pollution: CPR to...

    Anguished Shraddha’s SOS to cops in 2020: ‘Aftab will kill and...

    Russia offers to help India overcome crude price cap: Reports

    TN Left parties gear up for nation-wide protest against soaring prices