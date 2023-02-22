INDIA

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi elected new mayor of Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi was on Wednesday elected new mayor of Delhi.

She secured 150 votes while BJP’s nominee Rekha Gupta got 116 votes. Total 266 votes were cast for the Mayoral election.

After the counting process was over, the AAP members were seen celebrating the win by raising slogans.

The presiding officer, Satya Sharma announced the name of Shelley Oberoi as the new mayor.

Congratulating Oberoi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet, “Gunde har gaye, janata jeet gayi (Goons lost, people won). Many congratulations to all the workers on becoming the Mayor of Aam Aadmi Party in Municipal Corporation of Delhi and once again wholehearted gratitude to the people of Delhi ”.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held the voting process on Wednesday after three failed attempts on January 6, January 24 and February 6.

20230222-143404

