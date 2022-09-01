Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that vote share of Aam Aadmi party has increased by 4 per cent since the CBI raid on his deputy Manish Sisodia’s residence.

“AAP’s vote share is up by 4 per cent in Gujarat since the raid on Manish Sisodia. It will go up to 6 per cent when he’s arrested,” Kejriwal said while addressing the Assembly on confidence motion.

Defending Sisodia, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that the probe agency knows that he is innocent. A total of 13 cases have been registered so far against him. There are cases against 49 of AAP MLAs, he said.

Fake cases have been filed against Sisodia. He welcomed probe but did not threaten with defamation case. The CBI raided Sisodia’s residence and went to his village and also searched his bank locker, but found nothing, Kejriwal said.

“We brought in a confidence motion today to prove that Operation Lotus will fail. None of our MLAs have switched sides,” Kejriwal said while talking on confidence motion.

Hitting out at BJP, he said: “The BJP is investigating every place where AAP has done good work. After Manish Sisodia’s arrest, I think our vote percentage will increase.

Is there anything wrong in wanting to build schools & hospitals? They (BJP) are spending Rs 20 cr-Rs 50 crore on buying MLAs, said Kejriwal, adding, “Both my children studied in IIT. I wish to provide the same education to every child in India”.

Meanwhile, three of BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Assembly for the entire session following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla who did not consider their demand to take up calling attention notices before a discussion on the no-confidence motion. Soon after, the rest of the BJP MLAs staged a walk-out.

However, Delhi Assembly passed confidence motion tabled by Kejriwal through voice vote as well as vote division.

20220901-142003