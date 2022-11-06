Australia’s T20 captain Aaron Finch won’t rush into taking a decision over his international future after his team’s exit from the Men’s T20 World Cup and will take part in this season’s BBL to give himself a chance to assess things.

The 35-year old, who retired from ODIs in September, will have no international commitments until next August when Australia have T20s in South Africa. The next T20 World Cup is in West Indies and the USA in mid-2024 when Finch will be 37.

“No, I’m not going to retire. Not just yet. I’ll play Big Bash and see where we sit after that, but I’m still enjoying playing cricket, playing T20,” Finch told Seven as he arrived back at Melbourne airport on Sunday.

However, it’s very unlikely that Finch will pad up again for Australia and if that’s the case he will finish with 3120 T20I runs at 34.28 and a strike-rate of 142.53 including a top score 172.

The right-handed batter struggled for form at the World Cup with a painful innings against Sri Lanka. However, he rebounded somewhat with 63 off 44 balls against Ireland in what may have been his last international innings after a hamstring injury kept him out of the Afghanistan game.

“There’s not another international T20 until August, so there’s quite a long break. Still plenty of time to be able to weigh all that up. It’s been a pretty good ride regardless of what happens,” he said.

Finch’s BBL season with Melbourne Renegades will start on December 15 against Brisbane Heat.

