On Tuesday morning, when devotees thronged the Hanuman temple to offer prayers, the neighbouring mosque had hundreds of Muslims offering ‘namaaz’ on Eid.

The Hanuman temple and mosque at Tatmill crossing in Kanpur share a common entrance and members of the two communities share an unmatched bonhomie.

“For years, ‘aarti’ and ‘azaan’ have been taking place with both the communities extending their full cooperation. We believe in inclusiveness and there has never been any problem or trouble,” said Roshan Lal, a local businessman.

“The temple and mosque have a common entrance and we have to cross the temple and then enter the mosque. We are coming here to pray for the past several years and no one has ever demanded a separate entrance,” said the priest.

