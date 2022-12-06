The streaming series ‘Aarya’, which stars actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, has started preparations for its third season. Actor Sikandar Kher, who is basking in the success of his streaming movie ‘Monica O My Darling’ recently took to his social media to share the excitement with his followers.

He took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures with the creator and director of the series – Ram Madhvani. He wrote in the caption, “And we’re back.. to smiling! @madhvaniram #Workshop #Aarya3.”

The actor mentioned that his character of Daulat in the series is an impeccably written character, something that he loves portraying on screens and can’t wait to bring another Daulat to the audience with the new season.

Sharing his excitement for the upcoming season, Sikandar expressed, “It’s wonderful to be back with this incredible team and I’m so looking forward to start shooting soon. We have begun workshops for the new season and from whatever I have read so far, I’m excited to take the audiences on an thrilling new ride. This is one of the most impeccably written characters I have played. Can’t wait to bring Daulat back on screens”.

The first two seasons of the show got an overwhelming positive response from critics and viewers alike. ‘Aarya’ follows the story of woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang to exact revenge for her husband’s murder.

