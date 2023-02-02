ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aarya Babbar turns director for his short film ‘Pill Hai Ke Manta Nahi’

Actor Aarya Babbar is all set to make his debut as a director in his new short film ‘Pill Hai Ke Manta Nahi’.

The movie’s star cast includes Sharib Hashmi, Gopi Bhalla, Cheshta Bhagat, Nancy Thakkar, Rashika Pradhan, and Aarya Babbar. It is produced by Babbar House and Parmar Productions.

When asked about the project, Aarya stated, “This was an extremely exciting project for me where I wanted the audience to get the entertainment of a two-hour film in a 30 mins film.”

He added: “We as a team are excited that we have made a film which is just not a frivolous comedy but a comedy that connects with the OTT audience of today and the message of the film resonates with them.”

The short film is out on Disney+ Hotstar.

