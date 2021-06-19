The Sushmita Sen-starrer “Aarya” released last year on this day. Namit Das, who played an important role in the show, credits the web series for giving him recognition an actor vies for.

“I have so much to be grateful for as ‘Aarya’ completes a year. I got the opportunity to work with the gorgeous icon Sushmita Sen and the inspiring Chandrachur Singh. Moreover, the response of the viewers was phenomenal,” said Namit, who played Jawahar, a character with negative shades.

“The series gave me the recognition an actor vies for. I have happy memories of essaying Jawahar in Aarya. I have the digital audience to thank for, for all their love and messages,” he added.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to avenge her husband’s murder. The show also features Chandrachur Singh and Ankur Bhatia, and is directed by Ram Madhvani. The second season of the series is currently being shot.

–IANS

dc/vnc